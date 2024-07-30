Microchip Technology Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microchip Technology.

Looking at options history for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $308,300 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $65,880.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $92.5 for Microchip Technology, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Microchip Technology's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Microchip Technology's significant trades, within a strike price range of $80.0 to $92.5, over the past month.

Microchip Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCHP PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $0.95 $0.8 $0.86 $80.00 $146.2K 3.8K 1.7K MCHP CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.7 $3.4 $3.6 $92.50 $38.8K 517 708 MCHP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $6.0 $5.9 $6.0 $87.50 $36.0K 890 220 MCHP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $6.1 $6.0 $6.1 $87.50 $35.3K 890 392 MCHP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $4.8 $4.7 $4.8 $85.00 $33.6K 2.6K 489

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology became an independent company in 1989 when it was spun off from General Instrument. More than half of revenue comes from MCUs, which are used in a wide array of electronic devices from remote controls to garage door openers to power windows in autos. The company's strength lies in lower-end 8-bit MCUs that are suitable for a wider range of less technologically advanced devices, but the firm has expanded its presence in higher-end MCUs and analog chips as well.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Microchip Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Microchip Technology Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 611,458, the price of MCHP is down by -0.13%, reaching $87.85. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 2 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Microchip Technology

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $107.5.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $100. An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Microchip Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

