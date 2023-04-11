Microchip Technology (MCHP) Trades Flat On The Day: What You Should Know

Microchip Technology (MCHP) closed the most recent trading day at $80.55, making no change from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 0.9% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Microchip Technology will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post earnings of $1.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.22 billion, up 20.42% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Microchip Technology. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Microchip Technology is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Microchip Technology is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.07. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.01.

It is also worth noting that MCHP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)

