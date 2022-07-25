Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Microchip Technology (MCHP) closed the most recent trading day at $64.60, moving -0.19% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 6.83% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

Microchip Technology will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2022. On that day, Microchip Technology is projected to report earnings of $1.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 35.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.96 billion, up 24.67% from the prior-year quarter.

MCHP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.41 per share and revenue of $7.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.35% and +15.88%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Microchip Technology should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Microchip Technology is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Microchip Technology's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.35, which means Microchip Technology is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that MCHP has a PEG ratio of 0.96 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MCHP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

