Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Microchip Technology (MCHP) closed at $76.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 6.67% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Microchip Technology as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.25, up 34.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.82 billion, up 24.06% from the prior-year quarter.

MCHP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.51 per share and revenue of $6.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36.67% and +24.98%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Microchip Technology. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Microchip Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Microchip Technology's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.56, which means Microchip Technology is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that MCHP has a PEG ratio of 0.84 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.