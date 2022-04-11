Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know

Microchip Technology (MCHP) closed at $65.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.77% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 3.94% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Microchip Technology as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post earnings of $1.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 34.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.82 billion, up 24.06% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Microchip Technology. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Microchip Technology is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Microchip Technology is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.73. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.96.

It is also worth noting that MCHP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MCHP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

