Microchip Technology (MCHP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Microchip Technology (MCHP) closed the most recent trading day at $86.64, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 15.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Microchip Technology as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.64, up 19.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.29 billion, up 16.55% from the prior-year quarter.

MCHP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.23 per share and revenue of $8.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.49% and +4.45%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Microchip Technology should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% higher. Microchip Technology is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Microchip Technology is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.05, which means Microchip Technology is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that MCHP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MCHP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.