Microchip Technology (MCHP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Microchip Technology (MCHP) closed at $77.27, marking a +0.61% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 3.31% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Microchip Technology as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Microchip Technology is projected to report earnings of $1.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.22 billion, up 20.42% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Microchip Technology. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Microchip Technology is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Microchip Technology currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.58, which means Microchip Technology is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that MCHP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.43 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

