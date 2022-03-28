Microchip Technology (MCHP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Microchip Technology (MCHP) closed the most recent trading day at $77.45, moving +0.38% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 6.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.76%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Microchip Technology as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.25, up 34.41% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.82 billion, up 24.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.51 per share and revenue of $6.8 billion, which would represent changes of +36.67% and +24.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Microchip Technology. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Microchip Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Microchip Technology is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.67, so we one might conclude that Microchip Technology is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that MCHP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MCHP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.