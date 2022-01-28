Microchip Technology (MCHP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Microchip Technology (MCHP) closed the most recent trading day at $72.22, moving +1.66% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.44% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 18.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 16.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.65%.

Microchip Technology will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2022. On that day, Microchip Technology is projected to report earnings of $1.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.75 billion, up 29.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.42 per share and revenue of $6.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +33.94% and +23.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Microchip Technology. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Microchip Technology is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Microchip Technology is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.63, which means Microchip Technology is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that MCHP has a PEG ratio of 0.84 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.