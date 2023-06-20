Microchip Technology (MCHP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Microchip Technology (MCHP) closed at $84.39, marking a -1.29% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 7.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.33% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Microchip Technology will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post earnings of $1.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.29 billion, up 16.55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.23 per share and revenue of $8.81 billion, which would represent changes of +3.49% and +4.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Microchip Technology. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Microchip Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Microchip Technology is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.71. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.53.

Also, we should mention that MCHP has a PEG ratio of 0.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.74 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.