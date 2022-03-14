Microchip Technology (MCHP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Microchip Technology (MCHP) closed the most recent trading day at $68.13, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 3.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.6%.

Microchip Technology will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.25, up 34.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.82 billion, up 24.06% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.51 per share and revenue of $6.8 billion, which would represent changes of +36.67% and +24.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Microchip Technology. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Microchip Technology is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Microchip Technology currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.11, so we one might conclude that Microchip Technology is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that MCHP has a PEG ratio of 0.75 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.