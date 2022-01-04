Microchip Technology (MCHP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Microchip Technology (MCHP) closed at $87.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 4.82% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.06% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Microchip Technology as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.17, up 44.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.75 billion, up 29.11% from the year-ago period.

MCHP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.42 per share and revenue of $6.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +33.94% and +23.77%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Microchip Technology. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Microchip Technology is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Microchip Technology's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.93. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.98.

Meanwhile, MCHP's PEG ratio is currently 1.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MCHP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

