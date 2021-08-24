Stocks

Microchip Technology (MCHP) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

From a technical perspective, Microchip Technology (MCHP) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. MCHP recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

Moving Average Chart for MCHP

MCHP has rallied 6.1% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests MCHP could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider MCHP's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 10 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting MCHP on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential

In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.

For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…

If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.

With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.

See Zacks Hottest Tech IPOs Now >>

Click to get this free report

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    Does It Make Sense to Love Your Investments and Become Emotionally Attached?

    Does it make sense to love your investments and become emotionally attached? Financial Freedom Wealth Management Group Founder & CEO Julia Carlson joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq TradeTalks to discuss.

    1 hour ago

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular