Microchip Technology Incorporated - Preferred Stock (MCHPP) Price Target Increased by 27.80% to 97.63

The average one-year price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:MCHPP) has been revised to $97.63 / share. This is an increase of 27.80% from the prior estimate of $76.39 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $61.90 to a high of $120.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.30% from the latest reported closing price of $81.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microchip Technology Incorporated - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 42.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCHPP is 0.14%, an increase of 61.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 52.20% to 24,723K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voya Investment Management holds 4,962K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,890K shares , representing an increase of 21.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHPP by 31.63% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,020K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,881K shares , representing a decrease of 245.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHPP by 57.65% over the last quarter.

Calamos Advisors holds 1,876K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,685K shares , representing an increase of 10.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHPP by 2.74% over the last quarter.

Portman Square Capital LLP holds 1,175K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares , representing an increase of 89.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHPP by 702.15% over the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 1,025K shares.

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