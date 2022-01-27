Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Could Be 26% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate
In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.
The model
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|2030
|2031
|Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|US$2.04b
|US$2.46b
|US$2.56b
|US$2.84b
|US$3.05b
|US$3.21b
|US$3.34b
|US$3.46b
|US$3.56b
|US$3.66b
|Growth Rate Estimate Source
|Analyst x8
|Analyst x10
|Analyst x6
|Analyst x4
|Analyst x3
|Est @ 5.13%
|Est @ 4.18%
|Est @ 3.51%
|Est @ 3.05%
|Est @ 2.72%
|Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2%
|US$1.9k
|US$2.1k
|US$2.1k
|US$2.1k
|US$2.1k
|US$2.1k
|US$2.0k
|US$2.0k
|US$1.9k
|US$1.8k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$20b
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.2%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.7b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.2%– 2.0%) = US$71b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$71b÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= US$35b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$55b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$74.4, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 26% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Microchip Technology as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.205. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Moving On:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Microchip Technology, we've compiled three additional items you should further research:
- Risks: For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Microchip Technology that you should be aware of before investing here.
- Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for MCHP's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.
- Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!
PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NASDAQGS every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.
