Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. Investors can purchase shares before the 19th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of December.

Microchip Technology's next dividend payment will be US$0.37 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.47 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Microchip Technology has a trailing yield of approximately 1.2% on its current stock price of $126.15. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Microchip Technology can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Microchip Technology paid out 59% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 21% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:MCHP Historic Dividend November 14th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Microchip Technology earnings per share are up 6.1% per annum over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Microchip Technology has delivered 0.8% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Microchip Technology? Earnings per share growth has been modest and Microchip Technology paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

While it's tempting to invest in Microchip Technology for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Microchip Technology (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

