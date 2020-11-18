Dividends
Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.368 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MCHP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.41% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $127.37, the dividend yield is 1.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCHP was $127.37, representing a -3.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $131.65 and a 139.64% increase over the 52 week low of $53.15.

MCHP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). MCHP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.34. Zacks Investment Research reports MCHP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.57%, compared to an industry average of -10.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to MCHP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MCHP as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG)
  • Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)
  • VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (MOAT)
  • First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Index Fund (QTEC)
  • iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMOG with an increase of 72.35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MCHP at 8.49%.

