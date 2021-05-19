Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.413 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MCHP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.9% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $142.43, the dividend yield is 1.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCHP was $142.43, representing a -14.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $166.67 and a 64.78% increase over the 52 week low of $86.43.

MCHP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). MCHP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.29. Zacks Investment Research reports MCHP's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 24.23%, compared to an industry average of 26.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCHP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MCHP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MCHP as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD)

First Trust Long/Short Equity (FTLS)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTLS with an increase of 7.9% over the last 100 days. XSD has the highest percent weighting of MCHP at 2.77%.

