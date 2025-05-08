Microchip Technology Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 45.5 Cents per Share

Microchip Technology declared a quarterly cash dividend of 45.5 cents, payable June 5, 2025, to shareholders.

Quiver AI Summary

Microchip Technology Incorporated announced a quarterly cash dividend of 45.5 cents per share on its common stock, which will be payable on June 5, 2025, to shareholders on record as of May 22, 2025. The company has been making quarterly dividend payments since the third quarter of fiscal year 2003. Microchip, based in Chandler, Arizona, specializes in providing smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions and serves approximately 109,000 customers across various sectors, including industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications, and computing markets.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The amount of the dividend, 45.5 cents per share, suggests a strong financial position and ability to generate consistent cash flow.

This marks a continuation of Microchip's dividend payment history, which began in 2003, reflecting the company’s stability and long-term growth strategy.

The announcement highlights the company's extensive customer base of approximately 109,000 across various industries, indicating a broad market reach and potential for sustained revenue growth.

Potential Negatives

Announcing a cash dividend may indicate that the company has limited growth opportunities or significant reinvestment needs, potentially signaling to investors a lack of confidence in future expansion.



While the dividend may appeal to some investors, it could also be perceived as a sign that the company is prioritizing short-term returns over long-term investment in innovation or strategic initiatives.



Dividends are often seen as a way to return capital to shareholders; if the company is not generating sufficient profit or cash flow to sustain this dividend, it could lead to a future cut, negatively impacting investor sentiment.

FAQ

What is the latest dividend declared by Microchip Technology?

Microchip Technology has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 45.5 cents per share.

When will the dividend be paid to stockholders?

The dividend will be payable on June 5, 2025.

Who is eligible to receive the dividend?

Stockholders of record on May 22, 2025, will be eligible for the dividend.

When did Microchip start paying dividends?

Microchip initiated quarterly cash dividend payments in the third quarter of fiscal year 2003.

What markets does Microchip serve?

Microchip serves industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications, and computing markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MCHP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCHP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MCHP Insider Trading Activity

$MCHP insiders have traded $MCHP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES ERIC BJORNHOLT (SENIOR VP AND CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,412 shares for an estimated $544,329.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MCHP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 476 institutional investors add shares of $MCHP stock to their portfolio, and 699 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MCHP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCHP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/03/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MCHP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MCHP forecast page.

$MCHP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCHP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MCHP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $63.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $43.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $68.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $58.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Weston Twigg from KeyBanc set a target price of $90.0 on 12/03/2024

Full Release



CHANDLER, Ariz., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 45.5 cents per share. The dividend is payable on June 5, 2025, to stockholders of record on May 22, 2025. Microchip initiated quarterly cash dividend payments in the third quarter of fiscal year 2003.









About Microchip:









Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve approximately 109,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at





www.microchip.com





.





The Microchip logo and name are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated.





INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:





Sajid Daudi -- Head of investor Relations (480) 792-7385



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.