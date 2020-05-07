Microchip Technology Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $99.9 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $174.7 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Microchip Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $375.5 million or $1.46 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue held steady at $1.33 billion

Microchip Technology Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $375.5 Mln. vs. $370.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.46 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q4): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25 to $1.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.194 - $1.300 Bln

