Microchip Technology Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share

(RTTNews) - Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $311.1 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $49.2 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Microchip Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $340.8 million or $1.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.8% to $1.29 billion from $1.37 billion last year.

Microchip Technology Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $340.8 Mln. vs. $381.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.32 vs. $1.56 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.37 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.35 to $1.51 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.313 to $1.403 Bln

