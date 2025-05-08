Microchip Technology Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP):

Earnings: -$156.8 million in Q4 vs. $154.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.29 in Q4 vs. $0.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Microchip Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $61.4 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.10 per share Revenue: $0.970 billion in Q4 vs. $1.325 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.18 to $0.26 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.020 to $1.070 Bln

