Microchip Technology Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP):

Earnings: -$53.6 million in Q3 vs. $419.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.10 in Q3 vs. $0.77 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Microchip Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $107.3 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.28 per share Revenue: $1.026 billion in Q3 vs. $1.765 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.05 to $0.15 Next quarter revenue guidance: $920.0 to $1000 Mln

