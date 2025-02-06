News & Insights

MCHP

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY Earnings Results: $MCHP Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 06, 2025 — 05:51 pm EST

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ($MCHP) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.20 per share, missing estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $1,026,000,000, missing estimates of $1,080,952,364 by $-54,952,364.

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY Insider Trading Activity

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY insiders have traded $MCHP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES ERIC BJORNHOLT (SENIOR VP AND CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,842 shares for an estimated $493,163.

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 432 institutional investors add shares of MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 736 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 11,838,146 shares (+68.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $950,484,742
  • FIL LTD added 7,176,325 shares (+15123.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $576,187,134
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 6,593,525 shares (-84.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $529,394,122
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 3,705,771 shares (-28.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $297,536,353
  • FMR LLC removed 3,698,018 shares (-69.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $296,913,865
  • VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 3,131,807 shares (+39.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $179,609,131
  • ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 2,829,082 shares (+9901.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $162,247,852

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY Government Contracts

We have seen $3,212,544 of award payments to $MCHP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCHP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

