Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 45.5 Cents per Share

Microchip Technology announced a quarterly cash dividend of 45.5 cents, payable March 7, 2025, to eligible stockholders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated announced a quarterly cash dividend of 45.5 cents per share, to be paid on March 7, 2025, to stockholders on record by February 24, 2025. This marks a continuation of the company's dividend program that began in 2003, during which Microchip has increased its dividend 83 times. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip is recognized as a leading provider of smart, connected embedded control solutions, serving around 112,000 customers across various industries including industrial, automotive, and aerospace. The company is known for its development tools that help reduce risks and costs while improving time to market.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 45.5 cents per share, demonstrating the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

This marks the 83rd increase in dividend payments since Microchip initiated its quarterly cash dividends in 2003, indicating a strong financial performance and consistent growth over time.

The company serves approximately 112,000 customers across diverse sectors, highlighting its broad market reach and robust demand for its embedded control solutions.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a dividend could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for reinvestment in growth, which may concern investors looking for expansion potential.

FAQ

What is the amount of Microchip Technology's latest dividend?

The latest dividend declared by Microchip Technology is 45.5 cents per share.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on March 7, 2025, to stockholders of record on February 24, 2025.

How many times has Microchip increased its dividend since 2003?

Microchip Technology has increased its dividend 83 times since initiating quarterly cash dividend payments in 2003.

What sectors does Microchip Technology serve?

Microchip serves sectors including industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications, and computing markets.

Where is Microchip Technology headquartered?

Microchip Technology is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MCHP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCHP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

$MCHP Insider Trading Activity

$MCHP insiders have traded $MCHP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES ERIC BJORNHOLT (SENIOR VP AND CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,842 shares for an estimated $493,163.

$MCHP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 432 institutional investors add shares of $MCHP stock to their portfolio, and 735 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 45.5 cents per share. The dividend is payable on March 7, 2025, to stockholders of record on February 24, 2025. Microchip initiated quarterly cash dividend payments in the third quarter of fiscal year 2003 and has increased its dividend 83 times since then.









About Microchip:









Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve approximately 112,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at





www.microchip.com





.





The Microchip logo and name are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated.





INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:





Sajid Daudi -- Head of investor Relations..... (480) 792-7385



