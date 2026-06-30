Microchip Technology Benefits From Strong A&D Demand & AI Momentum

Microchip Technology MCHP shares have gained 39.7% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 12.8%. The outperformance is being driven by improving demand trends across its end markets and growing exposure to data center, artificial intelligence (AI), aerospace, and defense markets.



The company is benefiting from robust demand in the aerospace and defense (A&D) sector, which has emerged as one of the company’s strongest end markets in recent quarters. In fiscal 2026, the A&D segment accounted for 16% of total sales, making it one of the company’s key revenue contributors.



A key factor behind Microchip Technology’s success in A&D is its portfolio of high-reliability products, such as Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), which are widely used in mission-critical aerospace and defense applications. The company’s PolarFire and PolarFire 2 FPGA families are recognized for their reliability and high performance, with demand remaining strong across both A&D and other end markets.

MCHP Benefits From Aerospace & Defense Demand

Microchip Technology’s expansion of its high-reliability semiconductor portfolio remains a key growth factor. The company continues to strengthen its presence across AI, data center, aerospace, and defense markets through innovations spanning FPGAs, microprocessors, connectivity solutions and timing devices.

Microchip Technology Incorporated Price and Consensus

Microchip Technology Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Microchip Technology Incorporated Quote

Building on this momentum, Microchip Technology recently introduced the DSA504RT, a radiation-tolerant, six-output programmable clock generator designed for aerospace and defense applications. The new device streamlines spacecraft timing architectures by generating multiple precise frequencies from a single master source, reducing component count, power consumption, and system complexity.



The DSA504RT delivers ultra-low jitter performance and enhances reliability in harsh space environments. The new offering strengthens Microchip Technology's space-grade semiconductor portfolio and is expected to support growing demand for high-reliability timing solutions, supporting the company's long-term growth prospects.

MCHP Provides Strong Fiscal Q1 2027 Outlook

Microchip Technology’s improving demand environment and expanding high-reliability semiconductor portfolio support solid revenue growth prospects.



For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Microchip guided net sales to $1.442-$1.469 billion. The company expects non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.67-$0.71, supported by continued recovery across its end markets.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues is pegged at $1.45 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 35.17%.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 59 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure implies year-over-year growth of 246.08%.

MCHP’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Microchip Technology sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Digital Turbine APPS, Dell Technologies DELL and Flex FLEX are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Digital Turbine, Dell Technologies and Flex sport a Zacks Rank #1 each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



APPS shares have rallied 158.2% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for Digital Turbine is pegged at 18.98%.



DELL shares have surged 229.3% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for Dell Technologies is pegged at 26.35%.



Shares of FLEX have gained 164.1% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for Flex is pegged at 45.76%.

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Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.