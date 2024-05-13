Microchip Tech (MCHP) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know

Have you looked into how Microchip Technology (MCHP) performed internationally during the quarter ending March 2024? Considering the widespread global presence of this chipmaker, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

While delving into MCHP's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.33 billion, showing decrease of 40.6%. We will now explore the breakdown of MCHP's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Unveiling Trends in MCHP's International Revenues

Europe generated $320.7 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 24.2% of the total. This represented a surprise of +0.18% compared to the $320.14 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe accounted for $414.5 million (23.5%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $532.8 million (23.9%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, Asia contributed $597.9 million in revenue, making up 45.1% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $635.23 million, this meant a surprise of -5.88%. Looking back, Asia contributed $841 million, or 47.6%, in the previous quarter, and $1.12 billion, or 50.2%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

International Revenue Predictions

Wall Street analysts expect Microchip Tech to report a total revenue of $1.24 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests a decline of 45.7% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Europe and Asia are predicted to be 27.4% and 53.6%, corresponding to amounts of $340.62 million and $666.04 million, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $5.59 billion for the full year, marking a decrease of 26.7% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Europe and Asia are projected to be 24.4% ($1.37 billion) and 48% ($2.69 billion) of the total revenue, in that order.

Final Thoughts

Relying on international markets for revenues, Microchip Tech faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

At the moment, Microchip Tech has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying that its performance may align with the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

A Review of Microchip Tech's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 6.8%, against an upturn of 1.3% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which counts Microchip Tech among its entities, has appreciated by 1.4%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen an increase of 12.1% versus the S&P 500's 4.3% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 2.2% over the same period.

