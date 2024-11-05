Microchip reports Q2 EPS 46c, consensus 43c

Reports Q2 revenue $1.16B, consensus $1.15B. “Our September quarter results were consistent with our guidance, as we continued to navigate through an inventory correction that’s occurring in the midst of macro weakness for many manufacturing businesses, accentuated by heightened weakness in our European business which is concentrated with Industrial and Automotive customers,” said Ganesh Moorthy, president and CEO. “The ‘green shoots’ we saw in recent quarters have progressed unevenly with essentially flat sequential bookings, normalized cancellation rates and much higher expedite requests, which we believe are all positive signs for a potential bottom formation despite limited visibility.”

