Microchip Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y, Shares Drop

Microchip Technology MCHP reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings of 35 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.06% but fell 24% year over year.



Net sales of $1.14 billion decreased 2% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.75%. Sequentially, revenues increased 6%.



Following the fiscal second-quarter results, Microchip shares were down more than 9% at the time of writing this article. MCHP shares have inched up 3.5%, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s appreciation of 27.1% year to date.

Microchip’s Segmental Details

Sales from Mixed-signal Microcontroller, Analog and Other accounted for 51.3%, 28.2% and 20.6% of net sales, respectively. Microcontroller grew 9.7% sequentially with strong contribution from 32-bit MCU, while analog business sales increased 1.7% sequentially.



In terms of channel, direct sales accounted for 55%, while 45% came from distribution.



Microchip Technology Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Microchip Technology Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Microchip Technology Incorporated Quote

Geographically, revenues from the Americas, Europe and Asia contributed 29.7%, 19.7% and 50.6% to net sales, respectively. Net sales grew in the Americas and Asia, while it was flat in Europe.

MCHP’s Operating Results

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 290 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 56.7% but expanded 236 bps sequentially. Product gross margin was 67.4% driven by a rich product mix of data center products. Underutilization in MCHP’s factories in the reported quarter was $51 million.



Non-GAAP research & development expenses, as a percentage of net sales, increased 170 bps year over year to 20.1%. Non-GAAP selling, general & administrative expenses, as a percentage of net sales, climbed 40 bps year over year to 12.3%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses, as a percentage of net sales, were 32.4% compared with 30.3% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Consequently, the non-GAAP operating margin declined to 24.3% compared with 29.3% reported in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, operating margin expanded 364 bps.

Microchip’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash and short-term investments totaled $236.8 million compared with $566.5 million as of June 30. As of Sept. 30, 2025, total debt (long-term plus current portion) was $5.38 billion compared with $5.46 billion as of June.



Inventory at the end of September 2025 was 199 days, down from 214 days at the end of June 2025. Distribution inventory days were reduced by a couple of days to 27 days.



For the fiscal second quarter, cash flow from operating activities was $88.1 million compared with $275.6 million in the previous quarter. Free cash flow was $38.3 million compared with $257.7 million in the previous quarter.



Microchip returned roughly $245.8 million to shareholders through dividends in the fiscal second quarter. The company announced a quarterly dividend of 45.5 cents per share.

MCHP Offers Positive Q3 Guidance

Microchip expects net sales to be $1.129 billion (+/-$20 million) at mid-point for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, which reflects roughly 1% sequential decline.



The company expects inventory at the end of the September quarter to be between 195 and 200 days.



Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between 34 cents per share and 40 cents per share.



Non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated between 57.2% and 59.2%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are projected to be 32.3-32.7%. Non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be 24.5-26.9%.

Zacks Rank & Upcoming Earnings to Consider

Microchip currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Analog Devices ADI, CoreWeave CRWV and Exodus Movement EXOD are some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. While Exodus Movement currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, CoreWeave and Analog Devices carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each.



Exodus Movement shares are down 27.8% year to date. Exodus Movement is set to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 10.



Analog Devices shares have appreciated 9.6% year to date. Analog Devices is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 25.



CoreWeave shares have jumped 167.3% year to date. CoreWeave is set to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 10.

