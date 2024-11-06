News & Insights

Microchip price target lowered to $95 from $101 at Evercore ISI

November 06, 2024 — 09:15 am EST

Evercore ISI lowered the firm’s price target on Microchip (MCHP) to $95 from $101 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Shares were down by 5% in aftermarket trading after the company gave a December quarter outlook that missed consensus by 10% on revenues and 34% on EPS, but the firm says it would be buyers considering Microchip is shipping 46% below consumption. The firm estimates Microchip is shipping 46% below consumption as of the September-end quarter and thus visibility is at all-time lows, but it views management’s guidance and commentary as “conservative, setting the table for upside surprises throughout 2025,” the analyst tells investors.

Read More on MCHP:

