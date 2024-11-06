Microchip price target lowered to $85 from $100 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on Microchip (MCHP) to $85 from $100 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes Microchip reported earnings for the September quarter which were in line with expectations. However, guidance for the December quarter fell short, Piper adds.

