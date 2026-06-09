Microchip or Fabrinet: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy Now?

Two companies currently drawing significant investor interest in the Zacks Computer and Technology sector are Microchip Technology MCHP and Fabrinet FN.

Microchip Technology develops, manufactures and sells smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. The company focuses on general-purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers, microprocessors, analog, FPGA and memory products. Microchip now offers 64-bit mixed-signal microprocessors, expanding its footprint beyond the 32-bit architecture.

Fabrinet is a provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electromechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products. The company manufactures optical communication components, modules, sub-systems, industrial lasers, automotive components, medical devices, sensors and customized optics and glass used both in customer programs and the merchant market.

Against this backdrop, it is worth taking a closer look at the competitive positioning of these companies to determine which one appears better equipped within the sector and more deserving of a spot in your investment portfolio.

The Case for MCHP

Microchip Technology benefits from growing AI investments. The company’s Gen 4 and Gen 5 data center products are witnessing strong sales growth. MCHP’s new products are expected to gain traction with the launch of the industry's first 3-nanometer-based PCIe Gen 6 switch that powers modern AI infrastructure.

These switches offer double bandwidth, lower latency, advanced security and high-density AI connectivity for next-generation cloud and data center performance. The success of the restructuring plan also bodes well for MCHP’s prospects. The company also entered the PCIe retimer market in the June 2026 quarter as a companion device for Gen6 switches and disclosed an OEM design win that displaced a competitor.

MCHP has expanded connectivity, storage and compute offerings for AI and data center applications, as well as intelligent power modules for AI at the edge. These factors are expected to drive top-line growth.

MCHP’s dominance in 8, 16, and 32-bit PIC microcontrollers remains a major driver of top-line and bookings growth. Microchip Technology has made multiple acquisitions to boost its product offerings.

The Case for Fabrinet

Fabrinet is gaining from the rapid growth in automation and AI, serving as a key manufacturing partner for advanced optical transceivers, high-performance computing (“HPC”) clusters and industrial lasers. Its HPC program continues to expand through enhanced automation and strong execution capabilities, while also presenting opportunities to capture additional market share as a qualified secondary supplier.

Fabrinet’s specialized engineering capabilities and expertise in sub-micron alignment position it as the preferred contract manufacturer for leading hyperscalers and networking companies. The company is well-placed to support synchronized expansion across the telecom/DCI, datacom, and HPC markets.

The need for faster, more advanced, and energy-efficient electronics is accelerating the adoption of automation. The industry is being driven by control systems such as computers, robotics and information technologies that manage various industrial processes and machinery. Increasing deployment of collaborative robots, which improve manufacturing efficiency by working alongside human operators, is expected to support industry growth. IoT-enabled factory automation solutions are also contributing to this trend.

Fabrinet expects fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues to be in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion, driven by the strong performance of its Optical Communications and non-optical communications divisions. The company’s debt-free balance sheet lends support to its financial flexibility.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for MCHP & FN?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Microchip’s fiscal 2027 sales implies a year-over-year rise of 31.5%, while that for EPS indicates growth of 84.1%. EPS estimates have been trending northward over the past 60 days.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fabrinet’s fiscal 2026 sales implies a year-over-year rise of 34.6%, while that for EPS indicates growth of 36.2%. EPS estimates have been trending northward over the past 60 days.

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Price Performance & Valuation of MCHP & FN

So far this year, Microchip shares have performed better than those of Fabrinet. Both tech stocks have outperformed the sector over the same period.

YTD Price Comparison

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Microchip looks more expensive compared to Fabrinet from a valuation standpoint, going by the price/sales ratio.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MCHP or FN: Which Is a Better Pick?

Microchip stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Fabrinet carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Both Fabrinet and Microchip are well-positioned to capitalize on the continuing AI-led expansion of digital infrastructure. However, automotive softness, lumpiness pertaining to high-performance computing and FX headwinds could hurt Fabrinet’s growth prospects. Microchip’s better price performance adds to its appeal. Soaring semiconductor sales justify MCHP’s more expensive valuation. Based on this analysis, Microchip seems to be a better investment option at the moment.

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Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.