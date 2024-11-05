Microchip options imply 6.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Microchip (MCHP) is 3.2x normal with calls leading puts 8:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.4%, or $4.79, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.8%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MCHP:
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 05, 2024
- House Speaker Johnson says GOP may try to repeal CHIPS Act, AP reports
- MCHP Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Biden admin finalizes rule to limit investments in AI in China, Reuters says
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.