Microchip (MCHP) Updates Guidance as Markets Start to Reopen

Microchip MCHP recently provided an update on first-quarter fiscal 2021 outlook.



The company now anticipates fiscal first-quarter consolidated net sales in the range of $1.247-$1.326 billion, or between flat and down 6% sequentially (mid-point of 3%). Notably, per the previous guidance provided in the last earnings call, net sales were expected in the range of $1.2-$1.3 billion. The figure suggested a decline of 2-10% sequentially (mid-point of 6%).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.23 billion, which suggests year-over-year decline of 6.8%.



Moreover, non-GAAP earnings are now projected to be between $1.35 and $1.53 per share, compared with the prior guided range of $1.25-$1.45. The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at $1.32, indicating year-over-year decline of 6.4%.



Following the announcement, Microchip stock was up more than 7% in the pre-market trading, on Jun 3. Notably, shares of the company have declined 7.5% on a year-to-date basis compared with the industry’s fall of 8.5%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated Price and Consensus

Microchip Technology Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Microchip Technology Incorporated Quote

Improving Demand Trends Hold Promise



Per the press release, the company increased its guidance due to better-than-expected performance of its business. Markedly, the company stated that COVID-19 induced supply chain disruptions, mainly in Malaysia and Philippines have slightly softened.



Microchip also noted that customers’ factories in China are now fully operational, while factories in Europe and North America have also started reopening. This has led to a slight recovery in demand for Microchip. The recovery in demand as well as the easing of supply chain disruptions bodes well for Microchip’s top-line growth.



The company is also likely to benefit from growing demand for 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit microcontrollers as well as its memory and analog products. Additionally, improving demand across data center, office equipment and communication infrastructure end-markets augur well.



Moreover, Microchip's expanding product portfolio driven by its strong product roll outs will likely help it acquire more customers and sustain its leading position in the market. Recently, the company launched the Switchtec PAX Advanced Fabric Gen 4 PCIe switch family, which features significant performance improvements and lower latency over legacy PCIe switches.



Further, strength in medical end market, driven by growing demand for hospital equipment like ventilators, oxygen monitors, respirators, ultrasound machines and other COVID-19 related items, is anticipated to boost the company’s performance in the upcoming quarters.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks



Microchip currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A few better-ranked stocks worth considering in the broader sector are Fastly, Inc. FSLY, Bandwidth Inc. BAND and Nice Ltd. NICE. All the three stocks flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rate for Fastly, Bandwidth and Nice is currently pegged at 25%, 13.6% and 10%, respectively.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.