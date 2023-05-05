Microchip (MCHP) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

Microchip Technology MCHP reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.64 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.23% and rose 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales of $2.23 billion increased 21.1% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.53%.

Quarter in Detail

In terms of product line, mixed signal microcontroller sales grew 23.5% year over year and 5.8% sequentially. Analog net sales increased 1.9% sequentially and 19.9% year over year.



Sales from mixed-signal microcontroller, analog and other accounted for 58%, 28% and 14% of net sales, respectively.

Geographically, revenues from the Americas, Europe and Asia contributed 26%, 24% and 50% to net sales, respectively.



The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 170 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 68.3%.



Non-GAAP research and development expenses, as a percentage of net sales, declined 50 bps year over year to 12.4%. Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of net sales, declined 70 bps to 8.3%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses, as a percentage of net sales, declined 120 bps year over year to 20.7%.



Consequently, the non-GAAP operating margin expanded 290 bps on a year-over-year basis to 47.6%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2023, cash and short-term investments totaled $234 million compared with $288.9 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



As of Mar 31, 2023, total debt (long-term plus current portion) was $6.44 billion. The company paid down $153 million of debt in the reported quarter.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, cash flow from operating activities was $709.58 million compared with $1.28 billion in the previous quarter.



The free cash flow was $596.8 million compared with $1.14 billion in the previous quarter.



Microchip returned $469.8 million to shareholders in the fiscal fourth quarter through dividends of $195.9 million and share repurchases of $273.9 million.



The company announced a quarterly dividend of 38.3 cents per share, up 38.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

Microchip expects net sales of $2.255-$2.322 billion for first-quarter fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between $1.63 per share and $1.65 per share.



The non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated between 68.3% and 68.5%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses are projected to be 20.1-20.5%.



The non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be 47.8-48.4%.



Capital expenditure for the fiscal first quarter is expected between $100 million and $120 million. Capital expenditure for fiscal 2024 is estimated between $300 million and $400 million.

