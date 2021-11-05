Microchip (MCHP) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

Microchip Technology MCHP reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.07 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9% and increased 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales of $1.65 billion increased 26% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%.

Quarter in Detail

In terms of product line, microcontroller revenues were $894 million, accounting for 54.2% of revenues. Analog net sales of $490.9 million contributed 29.8% of total revenues.



Geographically, revenues from Americas, Europe and Asia contributed 25.4%, 19.7% and 54.9% to net sales, respectively.



Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 320 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 65.3%.



Non-GAAP research & development expenses, as a percentage of net sales, declined 10 bps year over year to 13.3%. Non-GAAP selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses, as a percentage of net sales, stayed at 9.5%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses, as a percentage of net sales, declined 10 bps year over year to 22.8%.



Consequently, non-GAAP operating margin expanded 320 bps on a year-over-year basis to 42.5%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2021, cash and short-term investments totaled $255.3 million compared with $279.7 million as of Jun 30, 2021.



As of Sep 30, 2021, total debt (long-term plus current portion) amounted to $8.2 billion compared with $8.5 billion as of Jun 30, 2021. The company paid down $415.6 million of debt in the fiscal second quarter.



Cash flow from operating activities was $611.7 million compared with $629.9 million reported in the prior quarter.



Microchip declared a quarterly dividend of 23.2 cents per share, up 6.2% sequentially and 25.9% from the year ago quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable on Dec 3, 2021 to stockholders of record on Nov 19, 2021.



The company completed a two-for-one stock split on Oct 12, 2021 effective for stockholders of record on Oct 4, 2021.

Guidance

Microchip forecasts third-quarter fiscal 2022 net sales to be $1.716-$1.782 billion, indicating 4-8% sequential growth.



Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated in the range of $1.14-$1.20 per share.



Non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated to be 65.8-66.2%. Non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated in the range of 43.1-43.9%.

