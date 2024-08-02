Microchip (MCHP) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Decline Y/Y

Microchip Technology MCHP reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.92% but declined 67.7% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales of $1.24 billion decreased 45.8% year over year and lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.03%.

Quarter in Detail

Sales from mixed signal microcontroller, analog and other accounted for 51.9%, 26.6% and 21.4% of net sales, respectively.



Geographically, revenues from the Americas, Europe and Asia contributed 30.1%, 21.9% and 47.9% to net sales, respectively.

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 850 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 59.9%.



Non-GAAP research & development expenses, as a percentage of net sales, increased 560 bps year over year to 17.6%. Non-GAAP selling, general & administrative expenses, as a percentage of net sales, jumped 260 bps to 10.8%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses, as a percentage of net sales, increased 810 bps year over year to 22.5%.



Consequently, the non-GAAP operating margin declined to 31.5% compared with 48.1% reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2024, cash and short-term investments totaled $315.1 million compared with $319.7 million as of Mar 31, 2024.



As of Jun 30, 2024, total debt (long-term plus current portion) was $6.17 billion compared with $5.99 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.



For the fiscal first quarter, cash flow from operating activities was $377.1 million compared with $430 million in the previous quarter.



Free cash flow was $304.2 million compared with $389.9 million in the previous quarter.



Microchip returned roughly $315.3 million to shareholders in the fiscal first quarter, through dividends of $242.6 million and share repurchases of approximately $72.7 million.



The company announced a quarterly dividend of 45.4 cents per share, up 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

Microchip expects net sales to be $1.12-$1.18 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.



Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between 40 cents per share and 46 cents per share.



Non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated between 58.5% and 59.5%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses are projected to be 30-31%.



Non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be 27.5-29.5%.

