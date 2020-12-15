Microchip (MCHP) Prices $1.4 Billion of Senior Notes Due 2024

Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP recently announced the pricing of $1.4 billion worth senior secured notes slated to mature in Feb 15, 2024. The notes bear annual interest of 0.972%. Subject to customary closing conditions, the offering of senior notes is anticipated to close on Dec 17, 2020.



The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the same for repayment of considerably all amounts unpaid under its term loans pertaining to Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of May 29, 2018, as amended.



The semiconductor company also plans to utilize borrowings under its revolving credit facility to pay associated fees and expenses of the offering and the residual balance of its outstanding term loans.



Per the terms, the notes will be sold only to qualified institutional buyers compliant with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.



Moreover, Microchip, in another press release, announced that it has commenced an offering of senior secured notes worth $1 billion. The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering in repayment of outstanding term loans pertaining to Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated May 29, 2018, as amended.



We believe the latest offerings will boost the company’s financial flexibility and help meet its financial obligations in an efficient way. Moreover, it provides ample scope to deploy capital for long-term growth opportunities and reward higher returns to stockholders.



Microchip’s latest senior notes offering amid the coronavirus-led economic and business uncertainties bode well. Notably, companies with improved liquidity can tide over these volatile times and Microchip’s latest initiatives are reflective of the same.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2020, Microchip’s cash and short-term investments totaled $370.3 million, compared with $380.2 million as of Jun 30, 2020.



As of Sep 30, 2020, total debt (long-term plus current portion) amounted to $9.18 billion compared with $9.33 billion as of Jun 30, 2020. Notably, the company paid down $331.1 million of debt during the second quarter of fiscal 2021.



Cash flow from operating activities was $455.8 million compared with $501.8 million reported in the prior quarter.



Notably, on Nov 5, 2020, Microchip’s board of directors announced a cash dividend of 36.85 cents, up from prior quarterly dividend payment of 36.8 cents per share. The dividend was payable Dec 4, 2020, to shareholders as on Nov 21, 2020.

Offering to Boost Financial Flexibility

Debt to Capital & Liquidity

As of Sep 30, 2020, Microchip’s had a net debt of $8.81 billion. Notably, total debt to total capital of 60% is lower than the prior quarter's figure of 62.9%. Further, times interest earned is 1.5X, compared with the prior quarter's figure of 1.4X.



The latest senior notes offerings are expected to provide Microchip ample liquidity and financial strength to survive amid the coronavirus crisis.

Other Noteworthy Factors

Microchip’s near-term prospects look promising as it is well-positioned to benefit from dominance of its 8, 16 and 32-bit microcontrollers. Strategic acquisitions have expanded the product portfolio, which augurs well for the long term.



The company, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is also gaining from recovery in demand across industrial and automotive end-markets, courtesy of reopening of economies and easing shelter-in-place guidelines.



Further, solid uptick in medical end-market on hospital equipment demand remains a tailwind. These factors are expected to drive revenues in the quarters ahead and instill investors’ optimism in the stock.







Notably, shares of Microchip have rallied 35.2% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 32.1%.



Nevertheless, normalizing demand trends across computing and data center end-markets is concerning.

Key Picks

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. MTSI, Inphi Corporation IPHI, and Semtech Corporation SMTC are better-ranked stocks in the same industry as Microchip. While MACOM Technology sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Inphi and Semtech carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth for MACOM Technology, Inphi and Semtech is currently projected at 30.94%, 37.55% and 12.5%, respectively.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.



Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Semtech Corporation (SMTC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Inphi Corporation (IPHI): Free Stock Analysis Report



MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.