Microchip (MCHP) Launches Power Devices, Boosts SiC Portfolio

Microchip Technology MCHP recently announced the launch of its new SiC mosfets and dies to help develop analog products, peripherals, controllers and communication devices.



The new products are aimed specifically for system designers of industrial motor drives, traction power units (TPUs), auxiliary power units (APUs), solid-state transformers (SSTs), and energy infrastructure solutions.



The expansion of Microchip’s SiC portfolio is anticipated to help designers develop smaller, lighter and more efficient solutions for electrified transportation, renewable energy, aerospace and industrial applications while lowering system costs.



The new products join the company’s comprehensive portfolio of SiC solutions, which include 700V, 1200V and 1700V die, discretes, modules and digital gate drivers.

Expansion of SiC portfolio to Drive Top Line

In the last three years, Microchip has released hundreds of SiC power devices and solutions to help designers find the right voltage, current and package fit for their applications.



The company has been launching new SiC products to meet increasing customer demand amid the global supply chain constraints.



It is continuously ramping up production capacity in its external and internal factories to ship as much product as possible to meet customer requirements.



Consequently, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, net sales of $1.76 billion increased 30% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%.



In terms of product line, microcontroller sales grew 33.9% year over year and 8.7% sequentially to $972.2 million, accounting for 55.3% of revenues. All microcontroller product lines, 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit, reported more than 30% year-over-year growth in sales.



The new Microchip SiC products can seamlessly combine with microcontrollers and power management devices to create complete system solutions for controllers. This is anticipated to aid the growing product line sales growth.



Microchip forecast fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 net sales of $1.793-$1.845 billion, indicating sequential growth of 2-5%. At the mid-point of this guidance, net sales are expected to grow 24% year over year.



However, the company has been witnessing supply chain constraints due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant, which has increased factory workforce absentees.



In the year-to-date period, the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has fallen 12.1% compared with Zacks Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry’s and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s fall of 11.3% and 12.8%, respectively.

