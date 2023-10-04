Microchip (MCHP) Expands in Space Domain With RT PolarFire FPGA

Microchip Technology MCHP is expanding its footprint in the space domain with its radiation-tolerant (RT) PolarFire FPGA, which is now QML Class Q qualified, a designation provided by the Defense Logistics Agency.



Low-power and reprogrammable RT PolarFire FPGA offers strong logic density and high performance that provides significant improvements in signal processing throughput. These devices do not require mitigation that reduces engineering expenses and bill of materials costs.



RT PolarFire FPGA consumes 50% less power than SRAM-based alternatives. It enables on-orbit data processing systems to meet demanding performance requirements and reliable operation without excessive heat generation in the harsh radiation environment of space.



QML Class Q certification is considered the gold standard in entry-level qualification that enables designers to integrate the RT PolarFire FPGA into their space flight systems more easily.



Microchip solutions have been used on a regular basis in space flight missions. RT PolarFire FPGAs can also be paired with one or more complementary Microchip solutions in space flight systems including the MIC69303RT 3A Low-Dropout voltage regulator, VSC8541RT and VSC8574RT Ethernet PHYs, CAN interface USB-to-UART PHYs and a variety of clocks and oscillators.

Microchip Benefits From a Strong Portfolio

Microchip is riding on consistent strength in its analog and microcontroller businesses. The company’s dominance in 8,16 and 32-bit microcontrollers is driving top-line growth.

MCHP and GlobalFoundries GFS recently announced the immediate release of production of the Silicon Storage Technology (SST) ESF3 third-generation embedded SuperFlash technology NVM solution in the GF 28SLPe foundry process.



GlobalFoundries implements SST’s widely deployed ESF3 SuperFlash technology. This delivers a number of capabilities and benefits, including the lowest cost 28-nm HKMG ESF3 solution with only 10 masks added, including true 5V IO CMOS devices.



Microchip also released its PIC18-Q20 family of microcontrollers, the industry’s first low pin count MCUs with up to two I3C peripherals and Multi-Voltage I/O. Available in 14 and 20-pin packages as small as 3 x 3 mm, the PIC18-Q20 MCUs are a compact solution for real-time control, touch sensing and connectivity applications.



Further, Microchip expanded its portfolio with the launch of the MPLAB Machine Learning (ML) Development suite. This innovative software package empowers developers to seamlessly integrate ML capabilities into MCUs and microprocessor units. Its integrated solution is designed for embedded engineers and is the first to support 32-bit MCUs and MPUs and 8 and 16-bit devices to enable efficient product development.



The company recently introduced its first automotive-qualified Ethernet PHYs. This family of 10BASE-T1S devices with AEC-Q100 Grade 1 qualification includes the LAN8670, LAN8671 and LAN8672.



A strong portfolio is expected to boost top-line growth. Microchip expects net sales to be $2.22-$2.312 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between $1.60 per share and $1.64 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.26 billion, indicating 8.95% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.62 per share.

