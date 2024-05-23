Microchip (MCHP) Aids Infrastructure Security With New Launch

Microchip Technology MCHP is expanding its footprint in the realm of critical infrastructure security with the launch of version 2.4 of the TimeProvider 4100 grandmaster firmware.



The latest launch introduces an embedded BlueSky firewall function to enhance the security of time synchronization systems against potential threats like jamming and spoofing attacks on Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) signals, which serves as a primary time source in sectors such as public utilities, transportation and telecommunications.



The TimeProvider 4100 series v2.4 also integrates IEEE-1588 power profiles, facilitating seamless integration between precision time protocol (PTP) telecom and power profiles for utility companies modernizing their infrastructure.



The latest solution extends its support to emerging private networks, enabling synchronization with Time Sensitive Network (TSN) profile 802.1.AS, enhancing coordination for IoT devices across diverse sectors like factories, stadiums and mines.

With the capability to serve up to 2,000 PTP clients and support diverse deployment requirements, including emerging private networks and legacy signal migrations, this advanced solution provides enhanced accuracy, autonomy and scalability.

Microchip’s Strong Portfolio Aids Prospect

The latest move bodes well with Microchip's commitment to enhancing secure timing solutions for critical infrastructure, addressing vulnerabilities and advancing synchronization capabilities across various networks.



In fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, MCHP expanded its IEEE-1588 grandmaster portfolio with the TimeProvider 4500 series, boasting high-speed network interfaces up to 25 Gbps and precise time accuracy of less than one nanosecond.



MCHP’s commitment to strengthening its overall portfolio to boost its customer momentum across various end markets has been a major growth driver. It is gaining strong momentum across industrial, automotive, aerospace and defense, data center and communications infrastructure end markets.



Expanding its presence in the space domain, MCHP recently announced the SAMD21RT, a radiation-tolerant Arm Cortex-M0+ 32-bit microcontroller tailored for space applications, offering high performance and reliability in harsh environments.



This month, Microchip also introduced a new family of Radiation-Tolerant (RT) LE50-28 isolated DC-DC 50W power converters to meet the growing demands of the Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) market for reliable, cost-effective, and configurable space-grade solutions.



Despite MCHP’s robust portfolio, persistent inflationary pressures and high interest rates have resulted in a weak macro environment.



Microchip also experienced a significant inventory correction, which resulted in a 40.6% year-over-year decline in the top line to $1.33 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter. The distribution channels also reduced their inventory levels, which dented the company’s top line.



Microchip expects net sales to be $1.22-$1.26 billion for first-quarter fiscal 2025. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between 48 cents per share and 56 cents.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.24 billion, indicating a 45.74% year-over-year decline. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 53 cents, suggesting a 67.68% year-over-year decline.

