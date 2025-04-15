Microchip Launches High-Reliability BR235 Series Relays For Aerospace And Defense

Markets
(RTTNews) - Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Tuesday said it has introduced the BR235 and BR235D series—25A QPL-certified, hermetically sealed electromechanical power relays.

These devices are built to meet the MIL-PRF-83536 specification and ISO-9001 standards, ensuring durability and reliability for mission-critical use in commercial aviation, defense, and space systems.

Engineered for versatility, the relays come in a variety of configurations including different coil voltages (6-48 VDC and 115 VAC), terminal styles (straight or J-Hook), mounting options (with or without tabs), and plating types (tin or gold). With a 25A 3PDT rating, the series is tailored for high-performance applications demanding long-term operational assurance.

The BR235 and BR235D relays demonstrate robust performance under extreme conditions, enduring 30G vibration, 200G mechanical shock, and operating temperatures from -70°C to 125°C.

Leon Gross, Corporate VP of Microchip's discrete product group, emphasized the company's commitment to dependable, high-reliability solutions for aerospace and defense clients, especially when other suppliers may reduce support.

With over six decades of aerospace experience, Microchip supports the industry through a wide product portfolio including microcontrollers, FPGAs, power management, and timing solutions, all built to meet strict military and space requirements.

The new relays are now available in production quantities through Microchip's sales channels and authorized distributors.

