Microchip Introduces Space-Grade Clock Generator: More Growth Ahead?

Microchip Technology MCHP has introduced the DSA504RT, a space-grade, radiation-tolerant programmable clock generator with six outputs, developed to meet the demanding timing requirements of aerospace and defense applications.

The DSA504RT simplifies timing architecture by generating multiple clean, phase-aligned frequencies from a single master source. The device minimizes the need for multiple discrete oscillators, reduces the overall component count and enhances system failure in time rate. It also lowers power consumption and mass while simplifying distribution networks to keep subsystems synchronized, even in harsh operating environments and during GNSS outages or disruptions.

The clock generator incorporates an Analog Phase-Locked Loop (“APLL”) with spread spectrum capability, two fractional dividers, two integer dividers and six highly configurable output buffers. Each output buffer can function either as a differential driver supporting LVPECL, LVDS or HCSL standards or as a pair of single-ended CMOS outputs. The DSA504RT delivers ultra-low jitter performance of as little as 200 femtoseconds (12 kHz–20 MHz) and complies with PCIe Gen 1-7 standards. Its high level of integration enables engineers to replace multiple crystals, oscillators and buffers with a single device, thereby improving design reliability while reducing both bill of materials costs and overall design complexity.

Available in QFN28 and CQFP32 packages, the DSA504RT is designed as a companion device for complex aerospace and defense systems. It enables highly integrated clock architectures on a single chip while distributing precise timing references to subsystems based on radiation-tolerant or radiation-hardened FPGAs and MCUs.

By adding a cost-effective, space-grade device to its established clock product family, Microchip aims to deliver premium timing performance while lowering overall bill of materials and screening costs. The company also noted that customers can remain within its radiation-qualified ecosystem, benefiting from its space heritage, documentation and global technical support to accelerate development and reduce program risk.

Taking a Look at Launches by Other Tech Companies

In 2025, SiTime Corporation SITM, a provider of precision timing solutions, announced the launch of its TimeFabric software suite. When combined with SiTime’s oscillators and clocks, the software delivers up to nine times greater time-synchronization accuracy than conventional quartz-based solutions, helping improve system performance and resource utilization in AI data centers.

The TimeFabric software suite, launched by SiTime, comprises two key modules: synchronization software that complies with IEEE 1588 standards and proprietary technology that extends critical holdover performance to up to 24 hours. Together, these capabilities support highly accurate and resilient timing across advanced computing and networking environments.

In 2024, Adtran ADTN launched its Oscilloquartz Time Scale System, developed to meet the precise timekeeping requirements of national metrology institutes, scientific research facilities and other applications demanding the highest levels of accuracy and traceability. Adtran’s Oscilloquartz Time Scale System delivers exceptional timekeeping by integrating up to eight different clock types, including optical cesium atomic clocks, hydrogen maser clocks and GNSS receivers, into a single, stable time scale. Similar to Microchip’s recently launched TimePictra 12 platform, Adtran’s launch focuses on helping operators manage increasingly complex synchronization environments while improving resilience and timing accuracy.

MCHP’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of MCHP have gained in double digits (% wise) over the past six months, but lagged the Zacks Semiconductor-Analog-and-Mixed industry’s return.

6-Month Price Comparison

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In terms of forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S), Microchip is trading at a discount compared with its industry.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCHP’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

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MCHP’s Zacks Rank

MCHP currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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