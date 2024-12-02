Microchip call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Microchip (MCHP) with 8,221 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 37.27%. Dec-24 70 calls and Dec-24 72.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.38. Earnings are expected on January 30th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on MCHP:
- Biden adding more China chip curbs, NY Times reports
- Biden admin debates on additional China chip curbs, Bloomberg says
- Analog Devices price target raised to $250 from $245 at BofA
- Microchip Announces Leadership Change with Interim CEO
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 11/20/2024, According to Top Analysts
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.