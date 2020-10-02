Markets
MCHP

Microchip Announces Acquisition Of Tekron - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) announced the acquisition of Tekron International Limited, which provides high-precision GPS and atomic clock time-keeping technologies and solutions for the smart grid and other industrial applications.

Randy Brudzinski, vice president of Microchip's Frequency and Timing Systems business unit, said: "Precise, accurate time is an enabling ingredient for virtually all infrastructures, from data centers, communications and industrial networks to financial exchanges. Acquiring Tekron enables us to expand our offering across a broad customer base in the rapidly expanding smart energy and industrial markets."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCHP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular