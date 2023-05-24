MicroBT COO Jordan Chen Discusses The Company's Long-Term Goals And The Newest Whatsminers At Bitcoin 2023

MicroBT, a leading manufacturer of Bitcoin mining rigs, is focused on addressing the need for upgraded power sources in bitcoin mining. In an interview conducted at Bitcoin 2023 in Miami Beach, MicroBT's COO, Jordan Chen, emphasized the company's commitment to developing a solar power mining solution. According to Chen, "Solar power is a perfect power source for bitcoin mining, both in terms of decentralization and sustainability." He further explained that MicroBT is working with partners along the value chain to provide a mature solution that utilizes solar power for mining worldwide.

Chen elaborated on the adjustment of voltage and frequency in MicroBT's Whatsminer rigs to adapt to the change in solar power. He stated, "The mining machine has to adapt to the power changes so as to keep mining throughout the day with various working voltage and frequency." Chen highlighted that this dynamic adjustment only costs about "1% to 2% efficiency compared to traditional shut-down-and-reboot method," ensuring continuous mining operations and optimizing revenue.

Discussing the cooling methods in the new Whatsminer M50 series, Chen provided insights into the benefits and unique features of each method. He explained, "Air-cooling is taking away heat via fans, while hydro-cooling uses water-cooling pads which eliminate the need for fans, heat sinks, and offer a longer lifetime." Regarding immersion cooling, Chen highlighted its advantages, stating, "It's really no dust, no exposure to corrosive air, low noise and a longer lifetime."

Chen shared MicroBT's focus on heat utilization scenarios, stating, "The heat generated during the mining process will be transferred to an outside heating loop through a heat exchanger." He further explained that the heat recovery ratio can be as high as 95%. Chen emphasized MicroBT's collaboration with customers on various applications, such as providing heating services to communities and generating steam for industrial uses like food processing.

When discussing MicroBT's vision for the future of Bitcoin mining, Chen emphasized their commitment to leveraging renewable energies and maximizing the reuse of heat generated during mining. He stated, "Our vision is allowing bitcoin mining to make a bigger and bigger positive contribution to society," with a focus on minimizing carbon emissions and carbon footprint.

