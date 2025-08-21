Microbot Shares Rise as New U.S. Patent Expands LIBERTY System Market

Microbot Medical Inc. MBOT has been granted a new U.S. patent that broadens the potential applications of its LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic System. The patent covers a modular design that allows interchangeable tool-receiver units, giving the system flexibility to adapt to a wider range of endovascular procedures. This expansion builds on the company’s existing portfolio of 12 granted patents and 57 pending applications, strengthening its long-term positioning in the robotic surgery market.

With this development, Microbot is looking beyond its initial focus on peripheral endovascular procedures. The company estimates that the new IP could eventually open the door to more than six million annual endovascular procedures in the United States, significantly expanding its total addressable market. While LIBERTY remains under FDA review for 510(k) clearance, the patent provides additional protection and strategic optionality as the company prepares for potential commercialization.

Likely Trend of MBOT Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, the company's shares gained 7.1% at yesterday’s market closing. Shares of the company have surged 195.5% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s 7% decline. The S&P 500 has gained 8.8% in the same time frame.

The newly granted patent strengthens Microbot’s long-term growth prospects by broadening LIBERTY’s potential use beyond peripheral procedures, expanding its addressable market to over six million annual cases in the United States. It also reinforces the company’s IP moat, enhancing competitive differentiation and positioning MBOT for stronger adoption, partnerships, and revenue opportunities once FDA clearance is secured.

MBOT currently has a market capitalization of $140.7 million. The company projects an earnings growth of 56.2% for the current year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Patent Significance: Expanding TAM and Revenue Potential

The newly granted U.S. patent adds flexibility to the LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic System by allowing interchangeable tool-receiver units, which broadens its use across a wider range of endovascular procedures. This expansion raises Microbot Medical’s potential U.S. market from about 2.5 million to more than six million annual procedures, creating a much larger revenue opportunity in the long run. The patent also strengthens the company’s intellectual property position, which is important for protecting future innovation, supporting commercialization efforts, and potentially attracting strategic partnerships.

More on MBOT’s LIBERTY System

The LIBERTY system is built as a single-use, fully disposable robotic platform intended for endovascular procedures. It is designed to simplify workflow by eliminating the need for complex reusable systems while also reducing potential risks linked to reprocessing. Its modular architecture allows the system to be configured for different clinical applications, which could make it relevant across a wider set of procedures than initially targeted.

From a business standpoint, these characteristics are aimed at addressing barriers to adoption that have limited robotic technologies in the past, such as cost, portability, and ease of use. While the system is still awaiting FDA 510(k) clearance, Microbot’s approach reflects a longer-term effort to establish LIBERTY as a scalable solution in vascular care.

MBOT’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, MBOT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST and Boston Scientific Corporation BSX.

Medpace Holdings, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), reported second-quarter 2025 EPS of $3.10, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%. Revenues of $603.3 million outpaced the consensus mark by 11.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Medpace Holdings has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11.4%. MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.9%.

West Pharmaceutical reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.84, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.9%. Revenues of $766.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4%. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

West Pharmaceutical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 8.5%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Boston Scientific reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%. Revenues of $5.06 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Boston Scientific has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.1%.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.