Microbot Medical's LIBERTY System Data On Robotic Telesurgery To Be Presented At CRT 2025

February 25, 2025 — 01:15 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT), a medical technology company, announced that it will present data from its collaboration with Corewell Health on its LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic System at the 2025 Cardiovascular Research Technologies or CRT Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., from March 8 to 11.

The study demonstrates the feasibility of performing simulated cardiovascular interventional procedures using LIBERTY in a telerobotic setting between two Corewell Health facilities.

The presentation will highlight the effectiveness of the LIBERTY system in a telesurgery model, with a focus on its small footprint, disposable design, and potential for expanding access to high-quality healthcare, particularly in remote locations.

The research will also be published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology or JACC Interventions.

Harel Gadot, Chairman and CEO of Microbot Medical, emphasized that this data supports the company's long-term strategy for integrating telesurgery into the healthcare system, paving the way for greater accessibility and improved patient outcomes in both the U.S. and internationally.

Currently, MBOT is trading at $1.53 down by 1.92 percent on the Nasdaq.

