Microbot Medical (MBOT) Inks New Phase 2 Agreement for LIBERTY

Microbot Medical Inc. MBOT recently announced a Phase 2 collaboration agreement with Corewell Health. Under the agreement, both companies will work together to develop the capabilities to perform simulated cardiovascular interventional procedures with LIBERTY — an endovascular robotic surgical system.

The agreement followed the successful completion of Phase 1, which showed LIBERTY’s technical capabilities and outlined potential future applications in various endovascular interventions. Phase 1 evaluated the viability of LIBERTY as a remote telesurgery platform.

For investors’ note, LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system, is designed to improve the way surgical robotics are being used in endovascular procedures by eliminating the need for large, cumbersome and expensive capital equipment, while reducing radiation exposure and physician strain.

The latest partnership marks the continuation of Mirobot and Corewell Health's collaboration to advance remote telesurgery for endovascular procedures.

More on the News

Under the Phase 2 collaboration, two facilities within the Corewell Health system will be in use. Incorporation of telesurgery capabilities is an important part of Microbot’s long-term strategy for LIBERTY.

The project is led by Ryan Madder, M.D., section chief of Interventional Cardiology and director of the Cardiac Cath Lab at Corewell Health in West Michigan.

After the completion of Phase 1, Dr. Madder and colleagues published a manuscript in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The title of the journal is “Cardiovascular Interventions, highlighting the Technical Success of Coronary Guidewire and Stent Delivery Using a Novel Miniaturized Robotic System in a Pre-Clinical Study.”

Industry Prospects

Per a Future Market Insights report, the robotic-assisted endovascular systems market size is expected to surpass $214.7 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.6%. The market growth is influenced by the increasing need for cutting-edge treatment alternatives due to the rise of cardiovascular illnesses, peripheral artery diseases and other vascular disorders. Also, the growing demand for innovative, minimally invasive surgical procedures that reduce patient trauma and recovery time drives the market’s growth.

Looking at the market potential, Microbot Medical’s partnership with Corewell Health is perfectly timed.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Recent Developments

Earlier this month, the company entered an agreement with Emory University. Under the terms of the agreement, Emory University will evaluate the future autonomous capabilities of the LIBERTY system.

In July 2024, the company marked a few significant developments for its LIBERTY system, such as a clinical trial agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the completion of the first clinical trial by the Baptist Hospital of Miami.

In June 2024, Microbot Medical received the Food and Drug Administration’s approval to proceed with its pivotal human clinical trial as part of its IDE application for the LIBERTY system.

Price Performance

Year to date, shares of MBOT have lost 40.6% against the industry’s 9.4% growth.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Microbot Medical currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, TransMedics Group TMDX and Quest Diagnostics DGX. While Intuitive Surgical and TransMedics sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Quest Diagnostics carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Intuitive Surgical’s shares have surged 71.7% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings have remained constant at $6.67 per share for 2024 in the past 30 days.

ISRG’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 8.97%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 16.34%.

Estimates for TransMedics’ 2024 EPS have moved up 48.1% to $1.20 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have soared 178% in the past year compared with the industry’s 14.3% growth.

TMDX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 287.50%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 66.67%.

Estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ 2024 EPS have increased 0.3% to $8.88 in the past 30 days. In the past year, shares of HAE have risen 14.7% compared with the industry’s 22% growth.

In the last reported quarter, DGX delivered an earnings surprise of 1.73%. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.31%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.