Microbot Medical Inc. Selected for Preliminary Inclusion in Russell Microcap® Index

Microbot Medical Inc. announced its potential inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index effective June 30, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Microbot Medical Inc. has been announced as a preliminary addition to the Russell Microcap® Index, with the reconstitution set to take effect after U.S. market close on June 27, 2025. The Russell US Indexes capture the largest U.S. stocks based on market capitalization, and inclusion in the Microcap® Index will also provide membership in associated growth and value indexes for one year. Microbot Medical is a pre-commercial medical technology company known for developing the LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System, aimed at improving patient care. The press release includes forward-looking statements about the company's future, emphasizing the risks and uncertainties that could impact its operations and financial performance.

Potential Positives

Microbot Medical Inc. has been selected for inclusion in the preliminary list of additions to the prestigious Russell Microcap® Index, enhancing its visibility and credibility in the financial markets.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index provides automatic inclusion in growth and value style indexes, potentially attracting investment from institutional investors and fund managers.

The Russell indexes serve as benchmarks for approximately $10.6 trillion in assets, indicating significant recognition and potential for increased investment in Microbot Medical.

Being included in a well-known index can enhance the company's market perception, potentially leading to increased shareholder value and liquidity for its stock.

Potential Negatives

The company's future growth is highly contingent on receiving necessary regulatory approvals, particularly from the FDA, which introduces significant uncertainty.

There is a need for additional working capital to continue transitioning to a commercially focused company, indicating potential financial instability.

The inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index is only preliminary and may not be confirmed, which could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the Russell Microcap® Index?

The Russell Microcap® Index includes the smallest US stocks based on market capitalization, serving as a benchmark for investment strategies.

When will Microbot Medical be added to the Russell Microcap® Index?

Microbot Medical is expected to be included in the index on June 30, 2025, following the annual reconstitution.

What products does Microbot Medical develop?

Microbot Medical develops innovative medical technologies, including the LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System, a single-use robotic system for advanced surgeries.

How does membership in the Russell index benefit Microbot Medical?

Membership provides visibility and may attract institutional investors, enhancing credibility and potentially increasing share liquidity.

Where can I find more information about Microbot Medical?

Further information about Microbot Medical can be found on their official website at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MBOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $MBOT stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MBOT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MBOT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MBOT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MBOT forecast page.

Full Release



HINGHAM, Mass., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), developer of the innovative LIBERTY



®



Endovascular Robotic System, announced that it has been selected for inclusion in the preliminary list of additions to the Russell Microcap



®



Index, as published by FTSE Russell on Friday, May 23, 2025. The newly reconstituted indexes are expected to take effect after U.S. market close on Friday, June 27, 2025, and be part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution when the U.S. market opens on Monday, June 30, 2025.





The annual Russell US Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of Wednesday, April 30, 2025, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell Microcap



®



Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.





Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Russell’s US indexes serve as the benchmark for about $10.6 trillion in assets as of the close of June 2024. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, the global index provider.







About Microbot Medical







Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a pre-commercial stage medical technology company with a vision to improve the quality of care for millions of patients and providers globally. The Company has developed the world’s first single-use, fully disposable endovascular robotic system, which aims to eliminate traditional barriers to accessing advanced robotic systems.





Further information about Microbot Medical



®



is available at



http://www.microbotmedical.com



.







Safe Harbor







Statements to future financial and/or operating results, future growth in research, technology, clinical development, commercialization and potential opportunities for Microbot Medical Inc. and its subsidiaries, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects” and “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, confirmation of inclusion in the final list of additions to the Russel Microcap



®



Index, the Company’s need for and ability to obtain additional working capital to continue its transition to a commercially focused company, market conditions, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of the LIBERTY



®



Endovascular Robotic System, uncertainty in the results of regulatory pathways and regulatory approvals, including whether the FDA will timely grant 510(k) clearance to commercially market the LIBERTY



®



Endovascular Robotic System in the United States if at all, uncertainty resulting from political, social and geopolitical conditions, particularly any changes in personnel or processes or procedures at the FDA and announcements of tariffs on imports into the U.S., disruptions resulting from new and ongoing hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians and other neighboring countries, and maintenance of intellectual property rights. Additional information on risks facing Microbot Medical



®



can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Microbot Medical’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Microbot Medical® disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law







Investor Contact:









IR@microbotmedical.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.